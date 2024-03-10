Harris County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at an Airbnb party in Humble around 11:00 pm Saturday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a call of a large group of people in their teens and early 20s at a home in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane. The group was there for a social media-advertised party and there is believed to be underage drinking.

At the scene, deputies arrived and found an 18-year-old man believed to be passed out. EMS determined the man had been shot and transported him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at the time, but it has been determined that he was a senior in high school where he played football.

Residents at Houston condominium outraged at Airbnb renters having sex on balcony in front of neighbors

Preliminary investigation revealed that one or two shooters, from about a block away, shot towards the house and shot the man.

The shooters fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Harris County investigators are asking that residents of the area review their surveillance cameras that could assist with the investigation.