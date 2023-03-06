Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect seen on video running up behind a 72-year-old woman in her garage in west Houston.

According to HPD, the aggravated robbery occurred in the 10200 block of Briar Forest Drive around 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Police say the woman had the garage door open and was putting something in her trunk when a suspect with a handgun ran up behind her and demanded her keys.

She started screaming, and police say her 75-year-old husband then opened the front door to check what was happening.

According to HPD, the suspect then turned to the husband, pointed the gun at him and demanded their keys.

The suspect followed the husband into the house, took the keys to their car and drove away in their vehicle, police say.

Police say the victims’ black four-door BMW sedan was found the following day on a street next to an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Rampart.

Houston police are searching for a suspect in a robbery on Briar Forest. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The suspect is described only as a Black male in his 20s, who was 5’8" tall. He was wearing black clothing and a dark color ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.