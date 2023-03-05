Video: Two Houston men hit by car while inside coffee shop

Two local Houston men were simply filming a podcast in a coffee shop when the unexpected occurred.

The video took off on TikTok, showing the terrifying moments before Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves were hit by a car outside of Tout Suite in Houston on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

The two were at the end of filming a podcast for Reeves podcast on his YouTube channel when a black SUV came crashing into the window where they were sitting.

"It got so quiet in here," was the last thing Reeves said before the shocking impact.

The car sent debris and glass onto both Reyes and Reeves, who were lucky enough to walk away with minor injuries and are okay.

It is unclear why the driver lost control of the car or what punishment might be coming.