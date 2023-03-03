Houston homeowner speaks out after being victim of terrifying attempted carjacking

One homeowner is sharing his story after being the victim of an attempted carjacking on one January afternoon.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division released the video Friday in hopes of identifying the teenage robbers.

"The gun was in my face the whole time," said the homeowner, who asked not to be identified.

He believes the two teenagers followed him in a blue car after he left the Valero on Bissonnet at Newcastle.

He lives about a mile away. His home bordered by West U and Bellaire.

"Came up on me with a loaded 9mm gun with an extended clip, at least 40 bullets or so. They wanted the car," the homeowner said. "Shouted give me your keys, kept my hands up, tried to stay as calm as possible."

The homeowner had put the keys to his hi-end Jeep in a bag in the passenger seat.

The gunman tries to start the keep, but his accomplice had taken off with the bag containing the keys.

"The kid got out of my car who had the gun, and he took a shot at me and his friend, buddy, accomplice, whatever you want to call him," the homeowner said.

The suspect with the bag dropped it as he ran off.

"And I continued to chase him up to where I saw him get in the car, out on Holcombe, right in front of Herman Urgent Care," said the homeowner.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the attempted carjacking that took an unlikely comedic turn.

"Usually when they say give me your keys, somebody gives it to them right away, and they're gone. It didn't happen that way, so they were bamboozled," the homeowner said. "They didn't know what to do. Luckily, it was a bunch of errors, or I probably wouldn't be talking to you today."