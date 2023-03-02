Suspect who allegedly shot 6-year-old child in Harris Co. detained

article

Harris County authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the arm and thigh on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the 6-year-old was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to a post on social media, the suspect who allegedly shot the 6-year-old multiple times in the 6100 block of Cypresswood Drive is in custody.

The suspect will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.