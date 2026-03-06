Galveston beach points closed due to 'large crowds of young people,' 'heavy traffic'
GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston Police closed off multiple beach access points on Friday as they said they were dealing with large crowds and heavy traffic.
Galveston beach access points closed
What they're saying:
Galveston PD shared on social media that nine beach access points were closed off on Friday:
- #33 2nd St./Bay Harbor
- #34 Miramar
- #35 Half Moon Beach
- #36 Salt Cedar Avenue
- #37 Playa San Luis
- #38 Pointe San Luis
- #39 Pointe San Luis 2
- #40 Ponte San Luis 3
- #41 Pointe San Luis 4
Officials say they're managing "large crowds of young people and extremely heavy traffic in the area."
People in the area are being advised to expect delays.
Dig deeper:
The closures come as Spring Break season approaches. Many school districts, colleges, and universities will have varying weeks off between March 9–13 and March 16–20.
The Source: Galveston Police Department and Harris County Department of Education.