Galveston beach points closed due to 'large crowds of young people,' 'heavy traffic'

By
Published  March 6, 2026 4:12pm CST
Galveston
The Brief

    • Galveston Police have closed off nine beach access points in the far west.
    • Officials say the closures are due to "large crowds of young people and extreme traffic."
    • Houston-area school districts will have varying Spring Break schedules for the next two weeks.

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston Police closed off multiple beach access points on Friday as they said they were dealing with large crowds and heavy traffic.

Galveston beach access points closed

What they're saying:

Galveston PD shared on social media that nine beach access points were closed off on Friday:

  • #33 2nd St./Bay Harbor
  • #34 Miramar
  • #35 Half Moon Beach
  • #36 Salt Cedar Avenue
  • #37 Playa San Luis
  • #38 Pointe San Luis
  • #39 Pointe San Luis 2
  • #40 Ponte San Luis 3
  • #41 Pointe San Luis 4

Officials say they're managing "large crowds of young people and extremely heavy traffic in the area."

People in the area are being advised to expect delays.

Dig deeper:

The closures come as Spring Break season approaches. Many school districts, colleges, and universities will have varying weeks off between March 9–13 and March 16–20.

The Source: Galveston Police Department and Harris County Department of Education.

