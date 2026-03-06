Galveston beach points closed due to 'large crowds of young people,' 'heavy traffic'

The Brief Galveston Police have closed off nine beach access points in the far west. Officials say the closures are due to "large crowds of young people and extreme traffic." Houston-area school districts will have varying Spring Break schedules for the next two weeks.



Galveston Police closed off multiple beach access points on Friday as they said they were dealing with large crowds and heavy traffic.

Galveston beach access points closed

What they're saying:

Galveston PD shared on social media that nine beach access points were closed off on Friday:

#33 2nd St./Bay Harbor

#34 Miramar

#35 Half Moon Beach

#36 Salt Cedar Avenue

#37 Playa San Luis

#38 Pointe San Luis

#39 Pointe San Luis 2

#40 Ponte San Luis 3

#41 Pointe San Luis 4

Officials say they're managing "large crowds of young people and extremely heavy traffic in the area."

People in the area are being advised to expect delays.

Dig deeper:

The closures come as Spring Break season approaches. Many school districts, colleges, and universities will have varying weeks off between March 9–13 and March 16–20.