A chilling video has sparked a dramatic rescue operation, bringing urgent attention to multiple acts of animal abuse.

Officials state surveillance video captured a tiny kitten running while engulfed in flames at a home near the 12000 block of Drifting Winds overnight. The kitten was taken into the care of the Houston SPCA Animal Hospital this morning and was humanely euthanized due to the burns and internal injuries.

(The Houston SPCA)

Following this shocking footage and investigation, the Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 rescued nine dogs, including seven puppies, this afternoon from the same home. The dogs were found in dirty kennels with no food inside a storage shed.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 served a civil seizure warrant that allowed the dogs to be removed from the property. A hearing for custody of the dogs will be held next week.

The investigation is currently ongoing.