Spring road rage suspect rammed vehicle after burrito thrown at car, deputies say

The Brief A man in Spring intentionally crashed into a vehicle after someone allegedly threw a burrito at his vehicle. Arturo Villarreal, 59, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A road rage suspect was arrested in Spring after ramming into the vehicle of a person who allegedly threw a burrito at his car, according to the Harris County Constable's Office.

Burrito sparks road rage incident

What we know:

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called to the Dollar Tree on East Louetta Road for a road rage incident on Friday.

Arturo Villarreal, 59, was arrested when law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Investigators say that a person followed Villarreal through the parking lot after they exchanged words. The person then threw a burrito at Villarreal's car.

Deputies say Villarreal then intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other person's car, causing major damage. Villarreal's one and 17-year-old granddaughters were in the vehicle at the time.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The details of what led to the confrontation has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Arturo Villarreal was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $7,500.00 out of the 179th District Court," wrote Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.