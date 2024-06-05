On May 28, 19-year-old Damiana Humphrey and her family were vacationing in the Galveston area from Oklahoma.

Damiana says she and her siblings were about waist-deep in the water when her sister-in-law saw something tan in the waves.

"As I was turning, a shark grabbed a hold of my hand. I looked down and there was a shark attached to my hand, so I guess I started punching it," she said. "That part is kind of blurry to me."

She says the shark let go and swam away and she quickly got her siblings and herself out of the water.

"They said [the shark] was about four to five feet," she said.

Galveston first responders transported Damiana to the hospital where she underwent surgery on her hand. She says four tendons were severed and she can't use her hand for a number of weeks, meaning she'll have to give up her patient care technician position for the summer.

"They said I should make a full recovery with my physical therapy," she said. "Honestly, I'm just glad it wasn't as bad as it could have been."