Galveston police responded to reports of a disturbance on Wednesday morning, leading to an officer-involved shooting near the Resource and Crisis Center shelter. Police Chief Douglas Balli confirmed that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 45th Street and Avenue L.

According to reports, a 911 caller alerted authorities to a woman waving a large knife inside the shelter's office. Subsequently, it was revealed that a stabbing victim was found inside the shelter.

Upon the officer's arrival, he observed the woman banging on his patrol unit window with the machete. Moments later, the officer says the woman came towards him with the weapon, prompting him to fire shots.

As this story develops, updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.