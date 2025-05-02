Houston weather: Heavy rain threat Friday, FOX 26 Storm Alert Day

The Brief Heavy Rain & Severe Weather Threat Today Large Hail, Damaging Wind and Flooding Potential Looking Good for the Weekend



Friday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. It's a quiet morning, then increasing storms after midday. Afternoon and evening storms could be severe with highs in the mid 80s.

Nasty afternoon weather

The National Weather Service has highlighted our entire area with an "enhanced" risk for severe weather - this generally means a very high chance for storms that could produce hail and/or damaging winds.

Along with the severe threat, more than 3" of rain is possible, so localized flooding is also a concern. The timing places the heaviest storms in our area from early afternoon through the evening.

Watches, warnings expected

It's very likely that a severe thunderstorm watch will be issued by this afternoon. A watch means that conditions are favorable or that severe weather should be expected over the watch area during the time of the watch.

When a severe storm does form, a warning is issued for a smaller, specific area for a specific time. A warning means that there is an urgent threat for severe weather.

Calming by tomorrow, Sunday

Our weather is expected to be nice and mild this weekend with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Storms will likely return by Tuesday of next week.