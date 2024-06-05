An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times by Harris County deputies after they responded to a large pool party at an apartment complex in North Harris County.

The sheriff's office says multiple calls were made to 911 just before 11 p.m. by residents who say they saw people with guns and making threats.

When deputies arrived to the Quail Chase Apartments on Airtex Drive, they could hear gunshots going off and people screaming.

"There’s two deputies that arrived. They’re hearing gunfire. They’re running towards the gunfire," said Major John Nanny with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s when investigators say they came across a man holding a gun, so a deputy fired multiple shots, striking that man multiple times in the legs. He was taken to a hospital and is last reported to survive.

When processing the scene, there were many spent shell casings all over the area, but there are no victims that they know of.

"We have not found any other injured persons at this point, but we are still looking," said Major Nanny. "There was a large scene, a lot of people here, however, all the suspects and any witnesses that were on scene actually fled as well."

As customary with any officer-involved shooting, those deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending this investigation.

