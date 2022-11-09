article

There's no proper way to truly thank our men and women in the military, but on this Veterans Day, several businesses in and around the Houston-area are looking to show their appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

#HONORUSVETS: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end veteran homelessness — how you can help

Whether you're looking to enjoy some delicious food or get out and have an adventure this Friday, we've got a complete list of businesses that are offering their services to thank veterans for theirs.

7Pie Pizza

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free loaded cheese pizza by visiting any of 7Pie Pizza’s five Houston-area locations on Friday. No additional purchase is necessary. The company asks that service members present an ID when redeeming this offer.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are offering veterans and active-duty military personnel one free entrée, up to $25, on Friday. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders.

Kolache Factory

All veterans and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214 can receive one free kolache and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee on Friday.

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG)

Founded by U.S. Marine Corps. Vietnam War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Bob Parsons, the golf club manufacturer will be hosting a special event at its Westheimer location on November 12. The company is inviting all active duty and military veterans for a holiday celebration which includes:

• Free All-American BBQ with Beer and Wine

• Free On-site Club Customization - Stamping & Painting

• Special appearance with Clyde Drexler

• Unveiling and first chance to purchase PXG x USMC hat (Available in all locations starting Nov 14)

• PXG Heroes discount on any purchases

• Raffle Prizes: Stars & Stripes Wedge, Stars & Stripes Head Covers and PXG x USMC hat

Applebee’s

All Veterans and active duty military members receive a free entrée from a special menu on Friday. Options include a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken, and more. Click here for a full list. The offer is valid for dine-in only. Show proof of military service.

Denny’s

All active, non-active and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam on Friday with a valid military ID or DD 214. The offer is valid for dine-in at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon.

Little Caesars

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, veterans and active military members can get a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo at participating locations. The meal features four slices of Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi drink. You will need to present proof of service to get the deal.

Wendy’s

Those who have served or are currently serving can get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at participating locations. The meal includes a coffee or soft drink, a breakfast sandwich, and seasoned potatoes. You will need to show a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card in-store or in the drive-thru.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Red’s Tavern burger with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating locations on Friday. The offer is for dine-in only.

**NOTE** We here at FOX believe our veterans deserve to live with dignity and independence, not on the streets. So join me in making camo your cause in support of the Honor U.S. Vets campaign. To donate and learn more about how you can help U.S. Vets end veteran homelessness, scan the QR code on your screen right now. And make sure to post on social in your camo with Hashtag Honor U-S Vets.