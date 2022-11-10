article

Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Fiesta Texas are honoring all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces with free park admission and more this Veterans Day weekend.

On Nov. 12 and 13, veterans, active duty and retired military personnel can get complimentary admission by presenting a valid military ID.

#HONORUSVETS: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end veteran homelessness — how you can help

Those who served are also eligible to receive complimentary parking, a meal voucher and drink bottle, Americana lanyard and button, and 15% savings on all park retail items.

Family members of veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel can also get park admission for $19.99. That offer is only valid online and there is a limit of four. ID verification will be required at the time of purchase.

Family members can also get a discounted drink bottle and a complimentary Americana button.

MORE: Veterans Day 2022: Freebies, deals to honor active, retired service members

Both Six Flags locations are celebrating with events throughout the weekend including live entertainment and fireworks at closing on Nov. 12.

"In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our veterans during this new event at Six Flags Over Texas," said Six Flags Over Texas Park President Richard Douaihy. "On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime."

To learn more about the weekend at Six Flags Over Texas, click here. For information on the celebration at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, click here.

**NOTE** We here at FOX believe our veterans deserve to live with dignity and independence, not on the streets. So join us in making camo your cause in support of the Honor U.S. Vets campaign. To donate and learn more about how you can help U.S. Vets end veteran homelessness, scan the QR code on your screen right now. And make sure to post on social in your camo with #HONORUSVETS.