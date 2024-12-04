US Marshals apprehend fugitive in Houston for intoxication manslaughter from 2015

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force announced on Wednesday that they captured a Harris County fugitive wanted for intoxication manslaughter that occurred back in May 2015 in Houston.

Officials said Jose Andrade-Medina, 35, was involved in an auto accident resulting in the death of one of his three passengers.

Jose Andrade-Medina

Medina, along with two other passengers, were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

However, prior to local law enforcement arriving at the hospital, Medina left and had been a fugitive ever since, officials said.

Officials stated that investigators recently developed information that Medina was driving a 2013 white GMC Sierra and was possibly living at the Keegan at Mission Glen Apartments, located at 17000 Bissonet in Richmond.

According to a release, in the early hours Wednesday morning, Deputy U.S. Marshals conducted surveillance in the 17000 block of Bissonet and saw Medina attempting to leave in the GMC Sierra truck.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Medina was later taken and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Harris County for further court proceedings.