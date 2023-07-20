Urban Conservatives of America join Mattress Mack in fight for transparency in Harris County elections

On Thursday, a prominent national Black conservative group held a press conference to discuss the transparency issues in the November Harris County elections.

Urban Conservatives of America were joined by Houston icon Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale and Dolcefino Consulting President Wayne Dolcefino on the front steps of the Harris County Civil Courthouse.

"Our right to transparency is as sacred as our right to vote," said the founder of Urban Conservatives of America, Jonathan McCullough. "The Harris County election office can not turn a blind eye to the 2022 Midterm election issues of malfunctioning voting machines, insufficient election staffs, delayed opening of voting centers and even running out of ballots on election day."

In their release, it says the organization has intervened in the lawsuit filed by Mattress Mack and Dolcefino Consulting back in February to force the release of election day records.

"We think the November 2022 election was an absolute debacle," Mack said. "We have been blocked at every road by the Harris County election officials who won't be transparent. All we're asking for is transparency in the voting process, so the citizens in Harris County can know they had a true vote."

The first trial over election challenges will start on Aug. 1, the release stated and says lawyers claim they have found nearly 20,000 illegal votes on top of alleged suppressed votes from ballot paper shortages.