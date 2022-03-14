Unpermitted boarding home shut down in Humble, two people arrested

article

Two people were arrested after an unpermitted boarding home was shut down on Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshals Office, the boarding home was located in the 7300 block of Lonesome Woods Trail in Humble.

Authorities said five residents were evaluated. Four residents were picked up by family or friends.

One person was taken to Memorial Herman Northeast.

Officials said the facility had no permits.

If you feel a boarding home is operating without a permit, you can report it here.