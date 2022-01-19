Expand / Collapse search
Authorities shut down unpermitted boarding home in NW Houston

News
(Source: Harris County Fire Marshal's Office/Twitter)

HOUSTON - An unpermitted boarding home was shut down in northwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the home was located in the 7900 Sawmill Trail. 

Authorities said all five residents were safely removed from the home: one went with family, four were moved to a permitted boarding home. 

Officials said numerous fire and life safety issues were found at the location. 
 