Union Pacific and the EPA have begun testing groundwater in Houston's Fifth Ward neighborhood for toxic chemicals, including creosote, that were used at a former wood preserving works site. The testing is part of a broader assessment of the area that has been impacted by a deadly cancer cluster.

Environmental Protection Agency launches investigation to address Fifth Ward cancer cluster concerns

Union Pacific will cover all testing costs and will complete the work under the guidance and oversight of the EPA. Test results will be validated by EPA-approved laboratories and then made available to the community.

The testing process is expected to take six to eight months and includes digging holes in the ground and collecting samples from soil, gas, outdoor air, drains, and sewers. The EPA has set up a local field office for residents nearby.

Union Pacific says it conducted previous testing in the area in 2020 and found no significant health risks from the site. However, the company says this new assessment is more comprehensive and will cover a wider area of the community.

Residents of the Fifth Ward have been waiting for years for more testing to be done. Sandra Edwards, a longtime resident, says she is relieved to see some progress being made. However, she is also concerned about the rising number of cancer cases in the neighborhood.

"We've been waiting and waiting and waiting, and it's happening," Edwards said. "And I'm just glad to see it. But it's still happening. People are still getting sick out here and dying."

The EPA says it will use the results of the assessment to determine the next steps.