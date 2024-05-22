In the wake of a devastating storm that struck Greater Houston last week, Harris County officials and union apprentices are taking action to assist in clean-up efforts within the community.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, alongside apprentices from 17 Texas Gulf Coast Labor Federation Union, met at Finnigan Park Community Center, to help clean up areas hit hard in the Fifth Ward and Denver Harbor.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Harris County Commissioner Precincts 1 and 2, highlighting a unified response to the natural disaster.

Last Thursday's storms swept through Houston, leaving a trail of destruction, including the loss of eight lives. More than one million residents were affected by power outages, while businesses suffered structural damage, and residential areas saw extensive property damage. The powerful storms brought winds reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, toppling trees, crushing homes, and spreading debris throughout the impacted neighborhoods.

The community's resilience is on display as Houstonians come together in the aftermath to rebuild and clean up their city. The engagement of union apprentices in the clean-up elevates the role of organized labor in providing not only skilled work, but also humanitarian aid in the face of adversity.

"When you have a disaster, it’s important for everybody to come together. Get as many hands on deck as you can. There are a lot of people who still don’t have power, there are a lot of people who don’t have the money to pay to get their homes repaired, waiting to see if they get reimbursed by the federal government," Ellis said.

Officials have not yet released estimates on the financial impact of the storm, but the visible solidarity among residents and laborers points to a strong and swift recovery effort.