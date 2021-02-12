UK hospital adopts transgender-friendly terms for birthing

article

A UK hospital is adopting gender-inclusive language for perinatal services to cater to trans and non-binary people who are giving birth.

Maternity services at Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals have broadened the language they use to support midwives.

Examples of the staff's use of gender-inclusive language include: "pregnant women and people", "breastfeeding and chestfeeding", "mothers and birthing parents".

The hospital says it will not change the language it uses for people who identify as women.

In a statement on its website, the hospital says: "We will continue to call them pregnant women and talk about breastfeeding."

The hospital also released a 19-page mission statement and rationale to explain the changes and new language.

