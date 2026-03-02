Expand / Collapse search

Stuebner Airline crash: 1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Harris County

Published  March 2, 2026 9:00pm CST
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after one person was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Monday night, officials said.

Man killed in north Harris County auto-pedestrian crash

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred on Stueber Airline near FM 1960 in North Harris County.

Officials said the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. 

Authorities said a man was killed. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide an identity of the victim.

It's also unknown how the crash occurred. 

