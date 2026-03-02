Stuebner Airline crash: 1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after one person was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on Monday night, officials said.
What we know:
According to authorities, the crash occurred on Stueber Airline near FM 1960 in North Harris County.
Officials said the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m.
Authorities said a man was killed.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide an identity of the victim.
It's also unknown how the crash occurred.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office