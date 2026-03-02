Expand / Collapse search

Alvin fire: Authorities on scene of fire at plastic barrel facility

Updated  March 2, 2026 5:00pm CST
Alvin
    • Authorities are on the scene battling a fire at a plastic barrel facility in Alvin.
    • Officials said the fire is located on CR 281, near Herring Road.
    • Authorities said smoke is visible for miles.

ALVIN, Texas - Authorities are on the scene battling a fire at a plastic barrel facility in Alvin. 

What we know:

Officials said the fire is located on CR 281, near Herring Road. 

Additional resources are assisting, including Pearland, Friendswood, Brazoria County, and Santa Fe Fire Departments. 

Authorities said smoke is visible for miles. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene. 

