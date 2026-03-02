Alvin fire: Authorities on scene of fire at plastic barrel facility
ALVIN, Texas - Authorities are on the scene battling a fire at a plastic barrel facility in Alvin.
What we know:
Alvin plastic recycling facility fire: Authorities battling fire on CR 281
Officials said the fire is located on CR 281, near Herring Road.
Additional resources are assisting, including Pearland, Friendswood, Brazoria County, and Santa Fe Fire Departments.
Authorities said smoke is visible for miles.
Photo from the scene
No injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.
The Source: Alvin Fire Department