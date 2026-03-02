The Brief A total lunar eclipse will be viewable overnight in North Texas this week. The eclipse, also known as a "blood moon", will reach its peak in the early morning on March 3. The phenomenon occurs when the moon is fully covered by Earth's shadow and the Earth's atmosphere bends red light onto the lunar surface.



A total lunar eclipse will occur in the skies in North Texas overnight on March 2. Here's when and how to see it.

When & how to see the lunar eclipse

What we know:

A partial lunar eclipse will begin around 4 a.m. on March 3, with the total eclipse beginning a little past 5 a.m.

Around 5:30 a.m., the eclipse will reach its maximum phase, with the moon fully covered by the Earth's shadow. This is marked by the moon taking on a reddish orange hue, commonly called a "blood moon".

Expect to see the eclipse begin to end around 6 a.m., with the partial lunar eclipse ending after 7:15 a.m.

No equipment is needed to see the lunar eclipse, although binoculars or telescopes will enhance your viewing experience. We're keeping our fingers crossed for breaks in the clouds for more visibility.

What causes a blood moon?

Dig deeper:

A total lunar eclipse, commonly called a "blood moon", occurs when the moon is fully situated within the Earth's shadow, and the moon is full.

Once the moon is fully in Earth's shadow, the Earth's atmosphere diffuses green and blue light but bends red light, projecting them onto the moon to give it that reddish orange hue.

FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps explains the phenomenon as the Earth projecting every sunrise and sunset onto the moon at the same time.

What's next:

The next time a total lunar eclipse will be visible in North Texas is June 26, 2029.

Send us your blood moon photos!

Snap a good picture of the total lunar eclipse? Send us your photos here and you could be featured on our newscasts or social media!