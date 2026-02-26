Nigerian national sentenced to 19 years for $4M scam involving fraudulent marriage attempts

article

The Brief Leslie Chinedu Mba received a 19-year prison sentence for a $4 million fraud scheme involving romance scams and business email theft. Prosecutors say Mba attempted to obtain lawful permanent residency through multiple fraudulent marriages after his initial application was denied, The Nigerian national faces federal deportation proceedings after he finishes his sentence for both fraud and immigration document falsification.



A man who was in Houston illegally has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for his role in a romance scam and business email compromise scheme that defrauded victims of more than $4 million.

Behind the $4 million romance scam

What we know:

40-year-old Leslie Chinedu Mba pleaded guilty on Dec. 4, 2025, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit false statements in immigration documents. Mba was ordered to serve 228 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said that from April 2018 through Dec. 2023, Mba and others, inside and outside the United States, carried out business email and romance scams targeting individuals and businesses.

According to court records, the scams often began overseas, where co-conspirators gained unauthorized access to business email accounts and redirected payments to fraudulent bank accounts.

Victims believed they were sending money to legitimate businesses, but the funds were instead funneled into accounts that were controlled by Mba and others.

Attempted marriage fraud, immigration violations

Federal authorities said Mba and his co-conspirators acted as "money mules," opening or using existing bank accounts to collect and move money from the fraud.

The scheme caused more than $4 million in losses.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the fraud scheme, prosecutors said Mba attempted to obtain lawful permanent residency through multiple fraudulent marriages after his initial application was denied, and he was ordered removed from the country.

Co-defendants sentenced in Houston

Four co-defendants, all from the Houston area, previously pleaded guilty in the case:

30-year-old Grace Morisho

30-year-old Rodgers Kadikilo

38-year-old Kristin Smith

36-year-old Alexandra Golovko

Morisho, Kadikilo and Smith were sentenced to between 15 and 25 months in prison. While Golovko was sentenced to five years of probation.

What they're saying:

"Romance scams are among the lowest and most despicable form of fraud because they prey upon the lonely and vulnerable, and disproportionately victimize senior citizens," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

"These online scams Mba and his friends perpetrated jeopardized the livelihood of family-run businesses, the ability of elderly individuals to retire, and exploited the trust that fuels our economy. Even worse, Mba and his confederates committed these crimes while attempting to remain in our country under false pretenses by deceiving immigration authorities. Now, Mba has prison to look forward to, followed by a one-way ticket back to Nigeria."

FBI Houston's special agent in charge, Jason Hudson, says the targeting of elderly Americans was most disturbing.

"Out of all the frauds perpetrated by Leslie Mba and his co-conspirators, their weaponization of romance scams to deliberately target vulnerable and elderly Americans is most disturbing," said Hudson.

"Romance scams cruelly manipulate trust, callously exploit the fear of loneliness, and leave victims both financially devastated and emotionally shattered. The FBI will continue to combat fraudsters whose schemes leave a wake of misery behind."

Federal prison sentence and deportation

What's next:

Mba is not a U.S. citizen and is expected to face removal proceedings following his sentence. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Houston Police Department.