Democrats and Republicans will decide on Tuesday which candidates they want on the November midterm election ballot.

Polls are open for the primary election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County.

Find voting locations near me in Harris County

Click the map to go to Harris Votes.

Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

How long is the wait?

Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote for either a Democratic or Republican candidate who they want in the general elections. Here are some statewide races to watch out for:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s seat is up for grabs as he seeks reelection and will face seven other candidates in the Republican primary, including current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The governor's seat is up for election this year, and Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking his fourth term.

The Texas attorney general seat is open for the first time in more than a decade since Ken Paxton is running for the U.S. Senate.

You can only vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary – not both.

To find your specific sample ballot, click here to search your address.

