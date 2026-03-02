Lockwood fire: 4 injured following truck fire in SE Houston

The Brief Four people were injured following a truck fire in southeast Houston on Monday afternoon. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire is located near the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Avenue J. Authorities said the fire started just after 4:15 p.m.



Four people were injured following a truck fire in southeast Houston on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire is located near the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Avenue J.

Authorities said the fire started just after 4:15 p.m.

Four people were injured; at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Officials said water was not working on the active fire, so HAZMAT was called to identify the chemical and contain the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a condition on the other individuals who were injured.