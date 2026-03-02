Tarkington ISD canceling school for Tuesday, March 3, 2026

The Brief The Tarkington Independent School District has announced they are canceling school for Tuesday, March 3, 2026. According to the district, the issue is due to ongoing electrical repairs. School officials said they are actively making process. However, phase one of the repairs is not yet complete and are not estimated to be completed until Monday evening.



The Tarkington Independent School District has announced they are canceling school for Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

What we know:

According to the district, the issue is due to ongoing electrical repairs.

School officials said they are actively making process. However, phase one of the repairs is not yet complete and are not estimated to be completed until Monday evening.

This is after school officials said the district sustained severe electrical damage due to power surges.

What they're saying:

In a statement, officials said:

"There are Three Phases to restoration of power, and we are in Phase One; which is at 25% completion. Once the electrical work is finalized and power is restored, additional inspections and system checks will be required to ensure that all equipment and campus operations are fully functional and safe for students and staff. Because these steps cannot be completed in time to safely resume normal operations, school will remain closed on Tuesday. We understand that additional cancellations create challenges for families, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and flexibility as we work through this unexpected situation. Our priority remains the safety and well being of our students and staff. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."