The Brief Tuesday is election day for the primary elections, when Democrats and Republicans have to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot. Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In most Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration.



Democrats and Republicans will decide on Tuesday which candidates they want on the November midterm election ballot.

Polls are open for the primary election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's where you can vote in Southeast Texas counties.

Texas polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas election day voting locations

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your polling locations.

In order to vote in the March 3 election, you must have been registered by Feb. 2.

What's on my ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote for either a Democratic or Republican candidate who they want in the general elections. Here are some statewide races to watch out for:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s seat is up for grabs as he seeks reelection and will face seven other candidates in the Republican primary, including current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The governor's seat is up for election this year, and Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking his fourth term.

The Texas attorney general seat is open for the first time in more than a decade since Ken Paxton is running for the U.S. Senate.

You can only vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary – not both.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)