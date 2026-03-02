The Brief Tuesday is election day for the primary elections, when Democrats and Republicans have to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot. Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's a list of locations where you can vote if you live in Montgomery County.



Democrats and Republicans will decide on Tuesday which candidates they want on the November midterm election ballot.

Polls are open for the primary election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County polling locations near me

Montgomery County voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling location.

You can search the Montgomery County Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, polling location information, sample ballot, and elected officials.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote for either a Democratic or Republican candidate who they want in the general elections. Here are some statewide races to watch out for:

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s seat is up for grabs as he seeks reelection and will face seven other candidates in the Republican primary, including current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The governor's seat is up for election this year, and Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking his fourth term.

The Texas attorney general seat is open for the first time in more than a decade since Ken Paxton is running for the U.S. Senate.

You can only vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary – not both.

To find your specific sample ballot, click here .

