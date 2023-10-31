UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis was arrested for misdemeanor reckless driving in northeast Harris County, according to court records.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 29: Derrick Lewis holds his shorts as he celebrates his win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima during their Heavyweight fight at UFC 291 at the Delta Center July 29, 2023 at the in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Gett Expand

The 38-year-old heavyweight fighter was allegedly driving at 136 mph in a 50 mph zone in a red Lamborghini. Lewis made unsafe lane changes and swerved in and out of lanes, according to authorities. It was also reported that school buses were on the road at the time.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Lewis, known for the most knockouts in UFC history, faces a court date on December 17th with defense attorney Edward Chernoff. He posted a $100 personal recognizance bond.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Lewis was previously sentenced to five years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2004 on an aggravated assault charge.

He is scheduled to fight Jailton Almeida On November 4 in UFC Fight Night at the Ibirapuera Arena In São Paulo, Brazil.