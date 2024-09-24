The Brief The trial of a man accused of murdering a pastor two years ago has been delayed for the third time. The victim's family is expressing frustration and anger over the ongoing delays, which have prevented them from obtaining justice. The case is one of many thousands of pending felony cases in Harris County, highlighting the challenges faced by the judicial system in addressing the backlog.



It's been two years and three months since police say Deshawn Longmire gunned down 58-year-old Rev. Dr. Ronald Mouton.

In June 2022, Longmire was driving with the Uber app activated on Gulf Freeway Service Road near Gould Street when he shot out of his vehicle into Mouton's hitting him in the chest, according to a charging document in the case.

Ronald was a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for 32 years.

The case was set to go to trial this week, but was reset at the last minute.

"We were really confident that this trial would start on time," said Pastor Roland Mouton, the victim's identical twin brother.

Court records in the case show that the case was reset because of a trial conflict the defense attorney has. They indicate another trial he is involved in conflicts with the one set in this case.

The record reads, "Attending the trial date of September 20, 2024, in this Honorable Court will interfere with the orders already in place to be present for jury trial at the above-mentioned court. Counsel for Defendant respectfully request this Honorable court grants this continuance allowing Mr. Longmire proper representation."

"It'll be two months from three years that he finally goes to trial. Two months from three years," said Roland.

FOX 26 has reported on multiple murder trials that drag on for years.

The latest data from the National Center for State Courts estimates that the average felony case takes 256 days, or just under eight and a half months, to dispose - on average.

According to the Harris County District Courts Criminal Courts Dashboard, there are 29,136 pending felony cases in the county as of August. it shows that 6,518, or 22% of them, are 361 days old, or older.

The Longmire case has been delayed for several reasons, including change of defense attorney and multiple applications for bond reduction.

In March 2023, Longmire posted in $500 bond and got out of jail.

"He killed my brother two years ago. He's enjoyed two birthdays, two Thanksgivings, two Christmas's. Now, a third birthday, third Thanksgiving, and third Christmas with his family while we still... I can't even celebrate a birthday," said Roland.

Records show that in April 2024, Longmire violated his bond by missing curfew. The records said the court needed "more information" on the incident and the bond was never revoked.

"This guy has been free - basically enjoying his family while we're still mourning in pain. All we want is justice,' said Roland.

The new trial date is set for April 25, 2025, according to records.