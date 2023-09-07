Houston Dynamo FC is offering fans the opportunity to secure two tickets to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final.

The Dynamo's showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF is set for Wednesday, September 27, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Here's how to enter to win these tickets: Click HERE to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Finals Sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes will be open until 11:59 p.m. CT on September 12, and the winner will be announced on September 15.

The winner will arrange transportation to and from Miami and cover any additional expenses.

Jessica O'Neill, HDFC's Chief Operating Officer, expressed the significance of this match, saying, "Matches like these are what every team strives to compete in." With a trophy on the line and world-class players representing both teams, we anticipate another marquee soccer event and hope to see plenty of orange in the crowd cheering on the Houston Dynamo."

A thrilling 3-1 extra-time victory at Shell Energy Stadium on August 23 culminated this year's Dynamo's impressive journey to the final.

This season has seen the Dynamo enjoy a resurgence, holding a spot within the MLS playoff line. They rank fifth in the Western Conference.

Along with their U.S. Open Cup final appearance, they have also qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Last month, they reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural League Cup.

You can catch the Dynamo back in league play on September 16 when they host St. Louis CITY SC for Kick-Off Childhood Cancer Night at Shell Energy Stadium.