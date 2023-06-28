If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July with some water activities in the Houston area, head to Typhoon Texas for its annual Red, White & Boom event with games and activities to enjoy along with the water park's slides, pools, and lazy river.

Typhoon Texas's July 4th celebration will be held all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the water park in Katy located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road. Enjoy a day of red, white, and blue as you enjoy high-speed tube and raft slides, their Texas-sized wave pool, winding lazy river, and new Typhoon Jr. children’s attractions.

Guests can take pictures with stilt walkers decked out in patriotic gear from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and watch a performance from the Typhoon Texas Skydivers at 3 p.m.

Typhoon Texas (Photo courtesy of Typhoon Texas)

Kids can even have some fun at the craft station while supplies last from 1 to 4 p.m.

Also, if you’re interested, take part in a good ‘ole pie eating contest thanks to House of Pies Katy at 5 p.m.

At the end of the day, gather around to watch the City of Katy's fireworks as they launch from the boardwalk.

Tickets cost $45 for General Admission into the waterpark.

Visit the Typhoon Texas website for more information.