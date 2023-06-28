Celebrate the Fourth of July with events starting this weekend around the Houston area.

Here's a look at where you can find fireworks, parades, and festivals!

Ignite the Light at Karbach Brewing

The Fourth of July celebration starts early at Karbach Brewing with Ignite the Light on July 1. Catch a performance by Ghostland Observatory with special guest, That 1 Guy. Don't miss the fireworks show!

When: July 1; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Cost: $40

4th of July Celebration in Baytown

Enjoy two nights of free concerts, dozens of food and shopping vendors, and inflatables for the kids.

Grammy Award winners Siggno and Sunny Sauceda perform on Monday. LeAnn Rimes headlines on Tuesday night with performances by R.L. Bell and Madeline Edwards earlier in the evening. Catch a fireworks show at the end of the night on Tuesday.

At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a parade from the Sterling Library to Lee College.

When: July 3 & 4

Where: Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St, Baytown, TX 77520

Cost: Free

Star Spangled Salute produced by Houston Symphony

Listen to patriotic favorites performed by the Houston Symphony. Stick around for a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Reserve a free ticket online for a seat, or sit on the hill without a ticket.

When: July 4; 8:30 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre; 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free, reserve a ticket online

Kemah’s 4th of July Parade & Celebration

Kemah’s 4th of July Parade theme is "Bold Stripes, Bright Stars & Brave Hearts" in honor of local veterans and first responders. The kids’ parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and the main parade begins at 10 a.m.

The parade begins at 7th Street and Bradford Avenue, goes north to 4th Street, heads east down Kipp Avenue, turns right onto 9th Avenue, and then circles back up Bradford Avenue to end where it began.

When: July 4, 9:30 a.m.

Where: 7th Street and Bradford Avenue, Kemah, Texas

Cost: Free

Bellaire 4th of July Parade & Festival

Spend your morning at Bellaire’s 4th of July celebration. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at South Rice Avenue and Valerie Street. The Children’s Bike Parade begins at South Rice Avenue and Evergreen Street. They both end at South Rice Avenue and Linden Street.

After the parade, head to the festival on the Great Lawn and Loftin Park for music, food and fun until noon.

When: July 4; 9 a.m.

Where: Loftin Park, 7008 S. Rice, Bellaire, TX 77401

Cost: Free

Fourth of July in Kingwood

Bring the whole family for food, vendors, games, and live music by Brenda Ray as well as The Honky-Tonk Revivalists. The evening will end with a patriotic laser show.

When: July 4; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Town Center Park, 8 N Main St, Kingwood, TX 77339

Cost: Free

26th Annual Red, Hot, and Blue Festival in The Woodlands

This festival in The Woodlands will have food, live music, and fun for the whole family at multiple locations around the city! Attendees can enjoy strolling entertainment, face painting, balloon art, and children's arts and crafts, and more. Performers will play live music for the whole event until the start of the fireworks show around 9:30 p.m. The Woodlands Fireworks Extravaganza is about 18 minutes with the main display at Lake Woodlands next to Northshore Park. If you can’t get to the park, it's okay! A backup close-proximity special effects display will be at Town Green Park.

When: July 4; 6 - 10 p.m.

Where: Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX

Cost: Free

Shell Freedom Over Texas

Family and friends are invited to Allen Parkway for six hours of festivities, tradition, and live concert stages at the Shell Freedom over Texas event! Country music star Chris Young known for his songs "Gettin’ You Home" and "The Man I Want to Be" will headline the Shell Main Stage along with other musical artists. Align with live music, Houstonians can have fun at the different zones at Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou.

When: July 4; Gates open at 4 p.m.

Where: Eleanor Tinsley Park, 18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX

Cost: $10 online, at the gate; Children 5 and under are free

City of Nassau Bay 4th of July Celebration

Nassau Bay is hosting a day full of events with a city-wide water war, parade, fireworks, and more! The parade will honor veterans in Nassau Bay and is open to all veterans to participate in. At David Braun Park, a celebration will be held with food, live music from bands, including School of Rock, and the best thing ever: pie! End the day by watching fireworks from the Boardwalk along Upper Bay Road!

When: July 4; Events start at 12 p.m.

Where: David Braun Park at Lake Nassau, 18900 Upper Bay Rd, Houston, TX

Cost: Free

Fulshear Freedom Fest 2023

This event will have live music, food trucks, and fun for the kids! Held at Jordan High School starting at 6 p.m., local kid bands will kick off the event with performances and soon after Chee Weez band will take the stage. During that time, families can enjoy food, games, and visit vendor booths. The celebration will end with a fireworks show around 9 p.m.

When: July 4; 6 - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Jordan High School, 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr, Fulshear, TX 77441

Cost: Free

Typhoon Texas 4th of July

Head to Typhoon Texas for its annual Red, White & Boom event with games and activities to enjoy along with water park's slides, pools, and lazy river. Guests can take pictures with stilt walkers and watch performances from the Typhoon Texas Skydivers. Also, if you’re interested take part in a good ‘ole pie eating contest. Parking, tubes, and life jackets are free.

When: July 4; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, TX 77494

Cost: $45 for General Admission