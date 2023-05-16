Houston weather: Thunderstorms across the area cause flash flooding, possible house fire, stranded motorists

Strong thunderstorms Tuesday in the Houston area caused flash flooding in Galveston County and Harris County.

The rain fell quickly surprising several motorists. Roughly three inches of rain soaked areas south of Humble in about an hour.

"It’s unbelievable you know," said Jose Medina. "It took just a couple of minutes, and it got flooded quick."

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to multiple flooding incidents. One involving a wheelchair user stuck in rising water and another where several motorists were stranded on a flooded roadway.

"The water, I couldn’t see it," said Jonathan Garcia, a stranded motorist. "I was driving straight, and I didn’t see the water. [My car] just turned off."

In Galveston County, Dickinson’s oldest house erupted in flames Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe it was likely struck by lightning. Three firefighters from that scene had to be taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

"We had numerous lighting strikes within the timeframe of this call," said Chief Keith Morgan from Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department.

Over the weekend, Houston firefighters rescued five people and one dog from flood water. A busy week for crews responding to calls relating to thunderstorms across the Houston area.