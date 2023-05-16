Preschooler shoots 1-year-old sibling in Harris County, authorities investigating
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a preschool shot a toddler in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred in the 17100 block of Sunshine Street.
Preliminary information revealed that an approximately 4-year-old preschooler found an unsecured pistol at home and a shot 1-year-old toddler/sibling.
The toddler was taken to the hospital.
Officials said the wound does not appear to be life-threatening.