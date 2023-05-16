Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM CDT, Montgomery County
15
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:39 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:06 PM CDT until TUE 7:30 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:34 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:30 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:38 PM CDT until TUE 7:30 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 5:50 PM CDT until TUE 7:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:30 PM CDT, Colorado County, Wharton County

Preschooler shoots 1-year-old sibling in Harris County, authorities investigating

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
2a90663f-breaking-news-2-1.jpg article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a preschool shot a toddler in Harris County on Tuesday afternoon. 

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred in the 17100 block of Sunshine Street. 

SUGGESTED: FIGHTING TO SAVE SOPHIE: Pasadena bee attack leaves family dog clinging to life, they blame CenterPoint Energy

Preliminary information revealed that an approximately 4-year-old preschooler found an unsecured pistol at home and a shot 1-year-old toddler/sibling.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The toddler was taken to the hospital. 

Officials said the wound does not appear to be life-threatening. 