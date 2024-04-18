Truck falls on man in northwest Harris County accident, EMS responds

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responds to a distress call in the 4500 block of N Sam Houston Parkway West and Bencrest Drive, where a truck has fallen on a man, causing bleeding.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

EMS are on the scene to provide immediate assistance. The incident is under investigation.

We will provide more details as they become available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE







