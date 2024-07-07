Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Sunday that she was returning from an out-of-town trip ahead of Tropical Storm Beryl and would provide an update on preparations in the evening.

She is scheduled to participate in a press conference with other county officials at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. FOX 26 will livestream it.

"Like many over this July 4th weekend, I headed out of town on a pre-planned trip with the blessing of emergency management professionals when forecasts showed it was safe for me to leave," she wrote in a statement. "As soon as I became aware that the forecasts changed and the storm had again shifted more in Harris County’s direction, I started my return and will be back in town at 4 p.m. today, barring unexpected delays."

The county judge has directed the activation of county emergency operations at maximum readiness.

"In the meantime, I have directed an activation at Level 1: Maximum readiness, and the team continues to work in coordination with first responders, relevant agencies, the various cities in Harris County, and the state government ahead of the storm. We are doing everything possible to help keep residents safe."

She is encouraging residents to stay informed ahead of Beryl’s landfall and as the county sees the impacts of the storm.