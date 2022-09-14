Tropical Depression #7 forms in Atlantic Ocean

article

The National Hurricane Center upgraded a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean to Tropical Depression #7 on Wednesday morning.

This system is very far from Texas and is not a threat at this point.

It will likely strengthen to tropical storm status today or tomorrow, and the name will be "Fiona".

The official forecast from the NHC shows a risk for wind and rain for the northeast Caribbean and possibly for Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti by this weekend and early next week.

Most models have not shown the system becoming a large, powerful storm, but we'll monitor it for any changes.

The bottom line is, at this point, Texas is not at an elevated risk from this system since it is very far away and its path at this point would not favor a move toward Texas.

As always, things may change so stay with us for updates over the next week or so.