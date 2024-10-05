Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico; forecast to become category 2 hurricane prior to landfall

Tropical Storm Milton has formed has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

This system is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves east toward the Florida Peninsula.

This system will likely be a rainmaker for Florida. Initial tropical downpours will start on Sunday and Monday and more rain arrives near landfall during in the middle of the week.

We are still several days out from a landfall, so our computer models will get in better agreement on the exact location of a direct impact. The spread is still wide at this time, but will be somewhere along the west coast of the peninsula.

In addition to the heavy rain, storm surge will also be a factor. Folks from Cedar Key to the Florida Keys need to be on alert.

This weekend is a good time to prepare. Make sure you have your hurricane kit stocked and review your hurricane plan with family.

