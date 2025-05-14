Harris County deadly hit-and-run: Suspect on the run after pedestrian dies

The Brief A pedestrian died at the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the north Harris County neighborhood. The vehicle left the scene after the incident. Harris County investigators describe the vehicle as a 2015-2019 Chevy Malibu with chrome modelings around the windows and silver wheels.



Harris County authorities are searching for the suspected person involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Tuesday.

North Houston-area hit-and-run

What we know:

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office reported a vehicle hit a 76-year-old pedestrian near 5400 Northcrest Village Way and 21300 Parham Circle.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a 2015-2019 Chevy Malibu with chrome modelings around the windows and silver wheels. The vehicle is also missing its right side mirror and has significant damage to the right quarter.

Officials report the suspected vehicle was last seen going southbound on Northcrest Village Way and possibly turned down on FM 2920.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area are asked to review video from the incident between 7:45 to 8 p.m. Call the constable's office with any information.

What we don't know:

At this time, the suspect's identity is unknown.