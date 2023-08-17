Travis Early College High School cancels classes after body found on campus

Austin ISD says all classes are canceled at Travis Early College High School on Thursday, August 17 after an incident on campus.

Around 7:39 a.m., AISD says two employees flagged down an officer on patrol when they found a body on campus.

A female was pronounced deceased at 7:55 a.m. AISD says she was between the ages of 15 and 20.

AISD says no students were in the area, the campus is safe and there is no danger to students or staff.

Austin police say this case is not being investigated as a homicide.

The district decided to call off classes Thursday. Students who were already on buses were returned home and the district coordinated transportation back home for students already on campus.

No decision has been made about classes on Friday.

"Right now, our focus is on supporting our students and staff," said Matias Segura, the interim superintendent of the Austin Independent School District.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.