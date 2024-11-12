Traveler’s Cart brings global street food to Houston

Katie Stone visits with Foodie Friend Matt Mitchell at his new restaurant Traveler’s Court.

Continuing the global traditions of Traveler’s Table, the Mitchell's share their passion for food and drink from around the world by introducing a new concept in a more casual setting, at a more accessible price point, and open from morning to night.

Traveler’s Cart is located at 1401 Montrose (just north of West Gray) is open Monday- Wednesday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. - midnight, diners can enjoy their favorite cuisine no matter what they are in the mood for.

Matt explains the attitude of this street food restaurant: This is Street Food... made by humble, hardworking cooks from around the world, like Thy's Vietnamese grandmother, who are keeping our food traditions alive.

It's not meant to be perfect. It may not be pretty, and let's face it - some of it just might not be for you. It can be spicy or tangy, sour or deliciously funky. It may smell different and look like something you've never eaten before.

It has bones, fat, salt, and sugar, but that's what gives it flavor. So, live a little. Consider it a cultural experience. Roll up your sleeves and explore your appetite!

Traveler’s Cart’s menu is also designed for takeout and delivery. By offering expanded hours from morning to night, diners can enjoy the convenience of coming how they want, when they want, with whoever they want… just like at street food markets everywhere!

Traveler’s Table was featured on Foodies and Friends during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024, when Katie sat down with Matt and Thy. While that event has concluded many of the items featured still appear on the menu.

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

COMING IN 2025

EatDrinkHTX - February 15 - 28

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1