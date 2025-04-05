Cypress investigation: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide on Timber Crossing Lane
CYPRESS, Texas - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Cypress on Saturday morning, officials say.
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in the 17900 block of Timber Crossing Lane.
Two people are dead. According to the sheriff, one person is in her 70s and the other is in their early 50s. They are reportedly related.
What we don't know:
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. The identities of those who died in the incident have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.