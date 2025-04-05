The Brief An apparent murder-suicide is under investigation on Timber Crossing Lane. Two people – one in their 70s and one in their 50s – are dead. The incident is still under investigation.



Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Cypress on Saturday morning, officials say.

2 found dead at Cypress home

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in the 17900 block of Timber Crossing Lane.

Two people are dead. According to the sheriff, one person is in her 70s and the other is in their early 50s. They are reportedly related.

What we don't know:

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. The identities of those who died in the incident have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.