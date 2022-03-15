Tornado briefly touches down in Santa Fe late Monday night

article

A tornado briefly touched down in Santa Fe late Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Photo of damage from EF-0 tornado in Santa Fe (Source: National Weather Service)

Meteorologists said the EF-0 tornado touched down around 11:50 p.m. along W. Half Moon Road, northwest of Santa Fe High School.

The tornado stayed on the ground for 250 yards with estimated peak winds being 85 miles per hour.

Photo of damage from EF-0 tornado in Santa Fe (Source: National Weather Service)

Some damage to residential buildings and trees was reported.

