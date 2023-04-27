Topo Chico launches new flavored sparkling water collection, ‘Topo Chico Sabores’

article

The highly popular brand, Topo Chico, has announced the release of a new product for consumers called ‘Topo Chico Sabores.’

According to a release, ‘Topo Chico Sabores’ is a collection of premium flavored sparkling waters with three unique flavor profiles, filtered sparkling water, crisp bubbles and blend of minerals added for taste, meant for everyday drinking among Topo Chico enthusiasts.

‘Topo Chico Sabores’ is available in blueberry with a hint of hibiscus extract, tangerine with a hint of ginger extract and line with a hint of mint extract, featuring real fruit juice and a hint of herbal extracts for bold, natural flavor.

Sales for the product in Texas began on April 24.