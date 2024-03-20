article

For the first time since it was founded 10 years ago, all six vans used by Rescued Pets Movement to save lives are all in the shop getting repairs.

"Without our vans, we can't save lives," said Shelby Roquemore, Chief Development Officer for Rescued Pets Movement.

How many lives has RPM saved?

"Over 86,000 to date and that's been in the last 10 years," Roquemore said.

At least 60,000 of those dogs and cats saved came from BARC.

Twice a week, RPM drives dogs on Tuesday and cats on Thursday to Colorado. Why Colorado?

"The weather is a big part of it," said Roquemore. "Up north, dogs and cats can only have one litter per year."

Also, Colorado has strict spay and neuter laws. Texas doesn't.

If animals weren't making the trip to Colorado, they would all be euthanized.

The number of miles these vans drive is mind-boggling,

"Last year, for instance, we drove as if we drove the circumference of the Earth 21 times," Roquemore said.

With the help of other rescue groups, the transports continued last week, but were delayed for days.

"It was hard to see animals euthanized at the shelter while we were not transporting animals at the same time," she said.

RPM is a non-profit that relies solely on donations.

A perfect way to save lives is to donate to help keep these vans up and running.

If you would like to donate, you can click here, or you can text RPM to 53555.

For more about the service, click here to visit their website.