A Tomball man accused of having sexual relations with a juvenile in exchange for money has been arrested, Montgomery County authorities say.

According to the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, Joshua Houston has been charged with sexual assault of a child and solicitation of prostitution.

Joshua Houston (Photo: Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constables Office)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The constable’s office says they launched an investigation on April 3 on a suspect who was accused of having sexual relations with a juvenile in exchange for money. Authorities say he was allegedly meeting with the juvenile in The Woodlands area.

According to the constable’s office, detectives posed as the victim online, and the suspect arranged to meet the undercover detectives to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.

MORE NEWS: Woman accused of shooting nephew to death at Katy-area home

The suspect, Houston, was taken into custody at the agreed upon location, authorities say. The constable's office says he admitted to having sexual relations with the victim.

Houston was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $105,000.