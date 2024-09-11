Harris County authorities were called to an apartment complex in north Houston after someone saw a toddler wandering alone.

Constable deputies arrived in the 13100 block of Stonefield Drive for a welfare check because a caller said she saw a child by themselves at the leasing office with no adult nearby.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to officials, the parents were found and no charges have been filed. However, law enforcement called Child Protective Services.